Chaal Jeevi Laiye

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
Contains mild bad language, threat and discriminatory references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 15th March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st March 2019.

Directed by:

Vipul Mehta

Written by:

Jainesh Ejardar and Vipul Mehta

Produced by:

Rashmin Majithia

Starring:

Siddharth Randeria, Yash Soni, Aarohi Patel, Bhavik Bhojak and Aruna Irani

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Gujarati

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In his quest to become successful, Aditya Parikh puts life on the back burner, including his Father Bipin Chandra Parikh. Infuriated and heartbroken, the father persuades his monotonous son to take an unplanned journey of a lifetime for a much needed appreciation that life deserves. Their trip to bliss soon turns into a nightmare when they meet a backpacker named Ketki Mehta. An enigma in her own way, she takes the father-son duo on a voyage that turns out to be more than they bargained for. The escapade turns out to be an experience as more surprises and realizations wait their way to happiness, opening new doorways to the meaning of life.

Reviews

Chaal Jeevi Laiye Cast

Siddharth Randeria

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chaal Jeevi Laiye

Yash Soni

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chaal Jeevi Laiye

Aarohi Patel

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chaal Jeevi Laiye

Bhavik Bhojak

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chaal Jeevi Laiye

Aruna Irani

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chaal Jeevi Laiye

Last update was at 08:41 13th March 2019