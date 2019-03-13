Chaal Jeevi Laiye

Movie Synopsis:

In his quest to become successful, Aditya Parikh puts life on the back burner, including his Father Bipin Chandra Parikh. Infuriated and heartbroken, the father persuades his monotonous son to take an unplanned journey of a lifetime for a much needed appreciation that life deserves. Their trip to bliss soon turns into a nightmare when they meet a backpacker named Ketki Mehta. An enigma in her own way, she takes the father-son duo on a voyage that turns out to be more than they bargained for. The escapade turns out to be an experience as more surprises and realizations wait their way to happiness, opening new doorways to the meaning of life.