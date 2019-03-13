* × Change Settings

Milan Talkies

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
new Milan Talkies poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 4 cinemas on Friday 15th March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st March 2019.

Directed by:

Tigmanshu Dhulia

Written by:

Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kamal Pandey

Produced by:

Om Prakash Bhatt and Ps Chhatwal

Starring:

Ali Fazal, Ashutosh Rana, Shraddha Srinath, Sanjay Mishra, Jay Patel and Deep Raj Rana

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Milan Talkies is a love story set in Uttar Pradesh between an aspiring film director, Annu, and a young college going girl, Maithali, who belongs to a hardcore Panda (priest) family. Annu, with the help of his three best friends; Fattu, Mayank and Qurbaan, makes small budget films, where he gets the local town people to act. They are helped by Usman Bhai, who's a projectionist at Milan Talkies, a single-screen theatre in the heart of the city, which is usually their main hangout place. As an additional means to make quick money, the four friends also collaborate with college professors to help weak students cheat and pass in exams in exchange of heavuy commission. Maithali is the daughter of Janardan Panda, a well respected Panda in his community. She is in her final year of college and her family desperately needs her to pass her final exams to get her married. Her uncle, Hariharan, hears about Annu selling the question papers and appraoches him. When Annu sees Maithali for the first time, he gets mesmarised by her. Then, during the final exams, Annu and his friends help the students cheat in various ways. While the exams continue, Annu and Maithali start developing feelings for each other. Since Maithali's parents would not approve of her relationship, she and Annu meet in secret, mostly in the projector room of Milan Talkies, with the help of their friends. Meanwhile, Maithali notes down all the special moments of her relationship in her diary...

Reviews

Milan Talkies Cast

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Milan Talkies

Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SonchiriyaMilan Talkies

Shraddha Srinath

Shraddha Srinath headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Milan Talkies

Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Milan Talkies

Jay Patel

Jay Patel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Milan Talkies

Deep Raj Rana

Deep Raj Rana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Milan Talkies

Last update was at 08:41 13th March 2019