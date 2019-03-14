* × Change Settings

Fight Club

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 16th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
new Fight Club poster
Contains strong violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 16th March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 16th April 2019.

Directed by:

David Fincher

Written by:

Chuck Palahniuk and Jim Uhls

Starring:

Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Meat Loaf, Zach Grenier, Richmond Arquette, David Andrews, Helena Bonham Carter and Jared Leto

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A nameless first person narrator attends support groups in attempt to subdue his emotional state and relieve his insomniac state. When he meets Marla, another fake attendee of support groups, his life seems to become a little more bearable. However when he associates himself with Tyler he is dragged into an underground fight club and soap making scheme. Together the two men spiral out of control and engage in competitive rivalry for love and power. When the narrator is exposed to the hidden agenda of Tyler's fight club, he must accept the awful truth that Tyler may not be who he says he is.

Reviews

Fight Club Cast

Edward Norton

Edward Norton headshot

Date of Birth:

18 August 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fight Club

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt headshot

Date of Birth:

18 December 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fight ClubWorld War Z 2Ad AstraOnce Upon a Time In Hollywood

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fight Club

Zach Grenier

Zach Grenier headshot

Date of Birth:

12 February 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fight Club

Richmond Arquette

Richmond Arquette headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fight Club

David Andrews

David Andrews headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fight Club

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter headshot

Date of Birth:

26 May 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fight Club

Jared Leto

Jared Leto headshot

Date of Birth:

26 December 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fight Club

