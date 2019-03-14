* × Change Settings

Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
new Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 15th March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 20th March 2019.

Starring:

Harish Kalyan and Shilpa Manjunath

Genre:

Romance

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum Cast

Harish Kalyan

Harish Kalyan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum

Shilpa Manjunath

Shilpa Manjunath headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum

Last update was at 08:38 14th March 2019