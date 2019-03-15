* × Change Settings

Bone Born Bone

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 17th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
new Bone Born Bone poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Gori

Written by:

Gori

Starring:

Ayame Misaki, Eiji Okuda and Michitaka Tsutsui

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On the anniversary of their matriarch's passing, the Shinjo family congregate in their ancestral village on remote Okinawan island of Aguni. In line with the ancient tradition practiced on the island, the family must carry out a senkotsu - or a bone washing ceremony - by exhuming the remains and ritualistically cleansing them. Returning home from mainland Japan is unwed daughter Yuko, who immediately sets local tongues wagging with her advanced pregnancy, while eldest son Tsuyoshi lashes out at their estranged father any opportunity he gets as he nurses his own wounds. The two are dismayed to find that their father Nobutsuna had been drowning his sorrows in alcohol. As the clan prepares to bid a last farewell to their wife and mother, they might just find that the journey forces them to face several other unresolved issues.

Reviews

Bone Born Bone Cast

Last update was at 09:06 15th March 2019