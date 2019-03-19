* × Change Settings

Anbessa

Human Rights Watch Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 21st March 2019
new Anbessa poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Human Rights Watch Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Mo Scarpelli

Written by:

Mo Scarpelli

Produced by:

Caitlin Mae Burke, Mo Scarpelli and D.D. Wigley

Starring:

Abinet, Aster Biruk Aderi, Birtukan Biruk Aderi, Biruk Aderi, Fikadu Biruk Aderi and Tigist Biruk Aderi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Amharic

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Through a coming-of-age story, Anbessa captures one boy taking on modernization on his own terms, revealing a unique and magical perspective on the myth of "progress" that entraps us all. Ten-year-old Asalif and his mother have been displaced from their farmland on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, by the construction of a condominium. As they watch the buildings take shape, they are reminded in small and big ways that their country's dream of "progress" is not for them. To fight back against those casting him out and those threatening his mother's safety, Asalif taps into a fantasy of becoming his hero: the lion ("anbessa" in Amharic). Asalif uses his imagination to battle forces beyond his control. His newfound power and fantasy take him to places he never imagined inside and out of the condo until finally, Asalif must find the strength that resides in him as a boy, and shed the lion persona, in order to deal with the tides of change and violence that are usurping a community.

Reviews

Anbessa Cast

