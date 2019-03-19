Movie Synopsis:

The Fikirtepe district of Istanbul. Urban transformation is sweeping away the poor communities and Syrian refugees take shelter in deserted buildings. Kamil and his wife Remziye risk losing their home. Unemployed for a long time, Kamil, has no choice but to secretly accept a job on a construction site. Not only is he taking the job from a Syrian refugee, he's also working for the company that's destroying the area next door. Oppression and anxiety both in his neighborhood, where he fears discovery, and at work, where he's accepted the low wages paid to refugees, gradually transform him. When Kamil suddenly disappears, Remziye has to face the consequences of his actions, which do not fit the man she knows. But she will not give up.