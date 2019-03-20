* × Change Settings

Divided

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival Release Date

Friday 22nd March 2019
Directed by:

Mike Webster

Produced by:

Lee Craigie

Starring:

Rickie Cotter and Lee Craigie

Genres:

Documentary, Short

Language:

English

Runtime:

43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Follow Lee and Rickie in this raw and real portrayal of the places we go emotionally when under extreme duress while riding 190 kilometres a day from Banff to Mexico.

