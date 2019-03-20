Movie Synopsis:

When South Africa's universities raised their fees in 2015, a wave of students took to the streets in opposition. Quickly gaining in momentum and scope, the battle cry #FeesMustFall burst onto the political landscape and became a national conversation, bringing attention to the exclusion of poorer black South Africans from higher education, then ultimately calling for the decolonization of the entire education system.



Everything Must Fall features student leaders and their opposition as they unpack how a moment evolved into a mass movement. Demanding governments be held accountable while also challenging deeper racial, gender, class and sexual identity discrimination, this group of inspiring young people demonstrate the power that comes from collective organising which embraces intersectionality to create lasting change.