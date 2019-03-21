* × Change Settings

Jonathan Agassi Saved My Life

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Friday 22nd March 2019
Directed by:

Tomer Heymann

Written by:

Tomer Heymann

Produced by:

Barak Heymann and Tomer Heymann

Starring:

Jonathan Agassi

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jonathan Agassi, one of the world's most successful gay porn stars, splits his time between Berlin and Israel. Agassi built his fame and success on what is considered a global taboo, but in fact pleases millions. A rare and intimate look at the world of porn and escorting, as well as on a unique relationship between a mother and son, who courageously redefine familiar family concepts. This is a film about a lonely person who seeks love and meaning, but is condemned to a destructive lifestyle, understanding that the extreme fantasies he chases are not necessarily his own.

Reviews

Jonathan Agassi Saved My Life Cast

Jonathan Agassi

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jonathan Agassi Saved My Life

