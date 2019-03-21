* × Change Settings

The Undamaged

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival Release Date

Friday 22nd March 2019
new The Undamaged poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Sheffield Adventure Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Miha Avgustin, Rozle Bregar and Matic Oblak

Written by:

Rok Rozman

Produced by:

Matic Oblak and Rok Rozman

Starring:

Arse Avakumovski, Catherine Bohne, Bob Brown, Aleksandra Bujaroska, Natasa Crnkovic and Ulrich Eichelmann

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Slovenian

Runtime:

52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Balkans cradles Europe's last wild rivers and supports abundant wildlife and healthy, intact ecosystems. These rivers are The Undamaged - clean, pristine, and undammed. With over 2,700 small and large hydro power plants planned or under construction in the Balkans, corruption and greed are destroying the last free-flowing rivers of Europe. Follow the Balkan Rivers Tour, a crew of whitewater kayakers, filmers, photographers and friends who decided to stand up for the rivers, travelling from Slovenia to Albania for 36 days, kayaking 23 rivers in 6 countries to protest the dams and show the world the secret, wild rivers of the Balkans. The film honours everyday people and local activists who are fighting to defend rivers and aims to spread the word of the plight of these rivers.

The Undamaged Cast

