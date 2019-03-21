* × Change Settings

This Mountain Life

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival Release Date

Friday 22nd March 2019
new This Mountain Life poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Grant Baldwin

Written by:

Grant Baldwin and Jenny Rustemeyer

Produced by:

Jenny Rustemeyer

Genres:

Adventure, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Martina Halik and her 60 year-old mother Tania embark on a six-month ski trek through the treacherous Coast Mountains of British Columbia, Canada. This journey has only been completed once before, and never by a female duo. Their adventure is interspersed with beautifully crafted portraits of high-altitude human endurance and passion-an avalanche survivor, a snowshoe artist, a snowbound convent-that are by turns captivating and inspiring. Woven between their arduous and uplifting story are vignettes of others who have chosen a mountain life: a group of nuns inhabiting a mountain retreat to be closer to God; a photographer is buried in an avalanche; an impassioned alpinist; a focused snow artist; a couple who has been living off grid in the mountains for nearly 50 years. What is it that leads these adventurous people to sacrifice everything - comfort, family, personal safety - for a life in the mountains.

