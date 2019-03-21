* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Tiempo después

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
new Tiempo después poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 22nd March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 5th April 2019.

Directed by:

José Luis Cuerda

Written by:

José Luis Cuerda

Produced by:

Andreu Buenafuente, José Carmona, Mercedes Gamero, Igor Ibeas, Mikel Lejarza, Carmela Martínez Oliart, Félix Tusell Sánchez, Arturo Valls and Jorge Vázquez Caño

Starring:

Roberto Álamo, Blanca Suárez, Iñaki Ardanaz, Carlos Areces, María Ballesteros and Javier Bódalo

Genres:

Comedy, Sci-Fi

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Distant future. The year is 9177, century up, century down, and the entire world has been reduced to an only one skyscraper in the middle of a desert located in nowhere. In this Representative Building live the elite of the society and the living forces of it, composed by the absent-minded king, the mayor, his chief of staff and beauty girl Méndez, the two remaining civil guards Don Antonio and Morris, the two remaining polices Arriondas and Pozueco, the only one remaining Admiral Pacheco, hairdressers Justo and Agustín, bartender Pastrana, an old shepherd, priest Father Mirraño, friar Fray Vicente, nun Sor Sacramento, and finally the janitor, Eufemiano. In a close forest outside the Building live the rest of the world in a camp full of poverty and lack of any resource. In this depressive place lives José María, a rude man who dreams to sell the tasty lemonade that himself makes. But when he moves to the Building, he is stopped by Eufemiano, who meets the mayor looking for warning him about the anti-natural that an unemployed has a job. In the Building things too are complicated: Justo, tired of not having clients in his barber shop due to the fame of Agustín and his poems, kills Agustín dominated by the jealousy, but the king absolves Justo of the crime and he blames José María by simple caprice. Denying the guilty, José María resists to the arrest and he returns to the Building to sell lemonade, where he meets Méndez, who examines the lemons to test the quality. When the king decrees Méndez as the chosen to be the mother of a future prince to continue the dynasty, Méndez unites José María and his friend Galbarriato, who falls in love about Méndez, in a riot by the rights of the unemployed in the camp. While Justo is visited by the ghost of Agustín, Fray Vicente and Sor Sacramento unite the revolution and Don Antonio and Morris tries to balance the situation, José María, Galbarriato and Méndez starts the revolution, but the king has an idea to suffocate the riot of the most unexpected way.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Tiempo después is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Tiempo después.

Tiempo después Cast

Roberto Álamo

Roberto Álamo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tiempo después

Blanca Suárez

Blanca Suárez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tiempo después

Iñaki Ardanaz

Iñaki Ardanaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tiempo después

Carlos Areces

Carlos Areces headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tiempo después

María Ballesteros

María Ballesteros headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tiempo después

Javier Bódalo

Javier Bódalo headshot

Date of Birth:

24 June 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tiempo después

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:17 21st March 2019