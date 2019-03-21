Movie Synopsis:

To Let is based on real life incidentsThe story of a couple with a child. It takes place in 2007 in the Indian city of Chennai which is experiencing a real estate boom as a result of an exponential development of the IT sector. The child likes to draw, the mother likes plants and flowers. Dad tries to break into the world of cinema. The owner of their accommodation a little too greedy for a higher rent, dishes out the door. They have only thirty days to find new housing with their modest middle-class income. On their mopeds they start a race against time and all kinds of prejudice.