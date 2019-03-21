* × Change Settings

To Let

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 22nd March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 27th March 2019.

Directed by:

Chezhian Ra

Written by:

Chezhian Ra

Produced by:

Prema Chezhiyan

Starring:

Dharun Bala, Sheela Rajkumar and Santhosh Sreeram

Genre:

Family

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

To Let is based on real life incidentsThe story of a couple with a child. It takes place in 2007 in the Indian city of Chennai which is experiencing a real estate boom as a result of an exponential development of the IT sector. The child likes to draw, the mother likes plants and flowers. Dad tries to break into the world of cinema. The owner of their accommodation a little too greedy for a higher rent, dishes out the door. They have only thirty days to find new housing with their modest middle-class income. On their mopeds they start a race against time and all kinds of prejudice.

Reviews

