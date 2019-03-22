Formentera Lady

Movie Synopsis:

Samuel is an old hippie musician who settled in Formentera in the 1970s, when King Crimson and other British rock bands frequented the island. There he lives austerely, in a ramshackle house without electric light or unnecessary luxuries, and plays the banjo in a friends' club. Until one day, after many years, he receives the unexpected visit of his daughter Anna and his grandson Marc. Anna, unemployed for some time, says she has had to accept a job in France and is forced to leave her little son on the island with grandfather Samuel.