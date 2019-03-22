* × Change Settings

Formentera Lady

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 23rd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
?
Directed by:

Pau Durà

Written by:

Pau Durà

Produced by:

Ramiro Acero and David Ciurana

Starring:

José Sacristán, Sandro Ballesteros, Nora Navas, Jordi Sánchez, Ferran Rañé and Juli Mira

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Samuel is an old hippie musician who settled in Formentera in the 1970s, when King Crimson and other British rock bands frequented the island. There he lives austerely, in a ramshackle house without electric light or unnecessary luxuries, and plays the banjo in a friends' club. Until one day, after many years, he receives the unexpected visit of his daughter Anna and his grandson Marc. Anna, unemployed for some time, says she has had to accept a job in France and is forced to leave her little son on the island with grandfather Samuel.

Formentera Lady Cast

