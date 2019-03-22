* × Change Settings

Surviving the Outback

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 23rd March 2019
new Surviving the Outback poster
Directed by:

Michael Atkinson

Written by:

Michael Atkinson

Produced by:

Michael Atkinson

Starring:

Michael Atkinson

Genre:

Adventure

Language:

English

Runtime:

57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Michael Atkinson builds a raft from mock seaplane floats and transports them to the remote bay in north west Australia where the two aviators, Hans Bertram and Adolf Klausmann were stranded in their seaplane in 1932. He makes a raft from the floats, sails along the coast, then walks out overland to Pago Mission, the nearest civilisation to the aviators back in the day. Mikes survives completely alone with no back-up crew or two way communications with the outside world surviving completely off the land and sea. Mike films the entire month long expedition by himself using the latest in camera and drone technology.

Reviews

Surviving the Outback Cast

Michael Atkinson

Michael Atkinson headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Surviving the Outback

Recommendations

