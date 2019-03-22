Surviving the Outback

Movie Synopsis:

Michael Atkinson builds a raft from mock seaplane floats and transports them to the remote bay in north west Australia where the two aviators, Hans Bertram and Adolf Klausmann were stranded in their seaplane in 1932. He makes a raft from the floats, sails along the coast, then walks out overland to Pago Mission, the nearest civilisation to the aviators back in the day. Mikes survives completely alone with no back-up crew or two way communications with the outside world surviving completely off the land and sea. Mike films the entire month long expedition by himself using the latest in camera and drone technology.