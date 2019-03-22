* × Change Settings

North of Nightfall

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 24th March 2019
new North of Nightfall poster
Directed by:

Jeremy Grant

Produced by:

Shin Campos and Clark Fyans

Starring:

Darren Berrecloth, Carson Storch, Tom Van Steenbergen and Cam Zink

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hidden among the glaciers on Axel Heiberg Island, high in the Arctic Circle, are mountain bike lines too incredible to ignore. Harsh temperatures, volatile weather and nine-month winters mean the area is normally devoid of human life. But each summer, this frozen landscape flourishes under endless daylight, revealing a spectacular ecosystem.

Reviews

