The Psychosis of Whiteness

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 24th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
The Psychosis of Whiteness
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Eugene Nulman

Written by:

Kehinde Andrews and Eugene Nulman

Produced by:

Eugene Nulman

Starring:

Kehinde Andrews, Tt Arvind, Lez Henry, Anita Rupprecht and James Walvin

Genres:

Documentary, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Psychosis of Whiteness sheds light on society's perceptions of race and racism by exploring cinematic representations of the slave trade. This documentary takes an in-depth look at big budget films that focus on the transatlantic slave trade and, using a wealth of sources and interviews, it argues that these depictions are metaphoric hallucinations about race. Rather than blaming the powerful institutions that are responsible for slavery, these films rewrite history by praising those same institutions for abolishing the slave trade.

The Psychosis of Whiteness Cast

