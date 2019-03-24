* × Change Settings

We Are Thankful

Chronic Youth Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 24th March 2019
Directed by:

Joshua Magor

Written by:

Joshua Magor

Produced by:

Zhannat Alshanova, Bronwyn Coburn, Joshua Magor and Thembalihle Mncadi

Genres:

Documentary, Drama

Language:

Zulu

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of Siyabonga Majola, a young man from a South African township with dreams of being a actor who does all he can to make his dreams a reality when a film production comes to a nearby town.

Reviews

