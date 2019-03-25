* × Change Settings

From Zero to I Love You

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 26th March 2019
new From Zero to I Love You poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Doug Spearman

Written by:

Doug Spearman

Produced by:

Michael Busza, Eric Daly, Mark A. Forrest, Alan Koenigsberg, Laird McClure, Meade Thayer, Savoy Walker, Steven W. Wallace and Vladislav Yashkov

Starring:

Al Sapienza, Richard Lawson, Keili Lefkovitz, Jai Rodriguez, Darryl Stephens and Leslie Zemeckis

Genre:

Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Darryl Stephens plays Pete Logsdon-just a guy in Philadelphia who happens to have a history of getting involved with married men. His father, played by veteran Richard Lawson and his soon-to-be step mom, Leslie Zemeckis, are on him to find someone who's actually available and to settle down. Instead, he finds a man named Jack who is fifteen years into a perfect marriage with two beautiful children and an enviable wife.

