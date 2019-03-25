* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Splinters

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 26th March 2019
new Splinters poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Splinters is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Thom Fitzgerald

Written by:

Thom Fitzgerald and Lee-Anne Poole

Produced by:

Thom Fitzgerald and Doug Pettigrew

Starring:

Deb Allen, Gil Anderson, Sofia Banzhaf, Thom Fitzgerald, Simon Mutabazi and Hugh Thompson

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two decades after his inspired feature debut The Hanging Garden won both the People's Choice Award and Best Canadian Feature at TIFF, Thom Fitzgerald again explores interconnections of sexual identity, family, and small-town Nova Scotia life, in this intimate drama about a young woman reassessing her relationship with her mother following the death of her father.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Splinters.

Splinters Cast

Deb Allen

Deb Allen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Splinters

Gil Anderson

Gil Anderson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Splinters

Sofia Banzhaf

Sofia Banzhaf headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Splinters

Thom Fitzgerald

Thom Fitzgerald headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Splinters

Simon Mutabazi

Simon Mutabazi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Splinters

Hugh Thompson

Hugh Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Splinters

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:43 25th March 2019