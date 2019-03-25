* × Change Settings

Footnote

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 27th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
?
new Footnote poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Joseph Cedar

Written by:

Joseph Cedar

Produced by:

Leon Edery, Moshe Edery and David Mandil

Starring:

Shlomo Bar-Aba, Lior Ashkenazi, Aliza Rosen, Alma Zack, Micah Lewensohn and Nevo Kimchi

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of a great rivalry between a father and son, both eccentric professors in the Talmud department of Hebrew University in Jerusalem. The son has an addictive dependency on the embrace and accolades that the establishment provides, while his father is a stubborn purist with a fear and profound revulsion for what the establishment stands for, yet beneath his contempt lies a desperate thirst for some kind of recognition. The Israel Prize, Israel's most prestigious national award, is the jewel that brings these two to a final, bitter confrontation.

Reviews

Footnote Cast

Shlomo Bar-Aba

Shlomo Bar-Aba headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Footnote

Lior Ashkenazi

Lior Ashkenazi headshot

Date of Birth:

1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Footnote

Aliza Rosen

Aliza Rosen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Footnote

Alma Zack

Alma Zack headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Footnote

Micah Lewensohn

Micah Lewensohn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Footnote

Nevo Kimchi

Nevo Kimchi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Footnote

