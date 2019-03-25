The story of a great rivalry between a father and son, both eccentric professors in the Talmud department of Hebrew University in Jerusalem. The son has an addictive dependency on the embrace and accolades that the establishment provides, while his father is a stubborn purist with a fear and profound revulsion for what the establishment stands for, yet beneath his contempt lies a desperate thirst for some kind of recognition. The Israel Prize, Israel's most prestigious national award, is the jewel that brings these two to a final, bitter confrontation.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Footnote
1969
Unknown
Unknown
Footnote
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Footnote
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Footnote
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Footnote
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Footnote