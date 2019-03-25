* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Blonde One

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 27th March 2019
new The Blonde One poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Blonde One is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Marco Berger

Written by:

Marco Berger

Produced by:

Marco Berger, Lucas Papa and Gaston Re

Starring:

Alfonso Barón, Justo Calabria, Antonia De Michelis, Melissa Falter, Malena Irusta and Gaston Re

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the suburbs of Buenos Aires, Gabriel has just moved in with his colleague, Juan. Shy and reserved, Gabo is reluctant to follow Juan's wandering hands and meaningful looks. With a revolving door of beauties streaming out of Juan's bedroom, his machismo seems firmly in place. However, the attraction between the two men is undeniable. What starts out as a sexual relationship based on convenience of location, soon develops into the engrossing evolution of a tender and intimate relationship, which is as sweet as it is heartbreaking.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Blonde One.

The Blonde One Cast

Alfonso Barón

Alfonso Barón headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Blonde One

Justo Calabria

Justo Calabria headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Blonde One

Antonia De Michelis

Antonia De Michelis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Blonde One

Melissa Falter

Melissa Falter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Blonde One

Malena Irusta

Malena Irusta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Blonde One

Gaston Re

Gaston Re headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Blonde One

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:43 25th March 2019