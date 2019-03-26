* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Tucked

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 28th March 2019
new Tucked poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Jamie Patterson

Written by:

Jamie Patterson

Produced by:

Finn Bruce

Starring:

Derren Nesbitt, Jordan Stephens, April Pearson, Steve Oram, Lucy-Jane Quinlan and Ruben Crow

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tucked is a raw and tender drama about an aging 80 year old drag queen who forms an unlikely friendship with a younger queen, both struggling with their own issues of gender identity and mortality. As they discover more about each other, they realize how to truly be themselves. It's a 'slice of life' drama about love, loss and friendship; a feel good film with a great charm and sense of humour.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Tucked.

Tucked Cast

Derren Nesbitt

Derren Nesbitt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tucked

Jordan Stephens

Jordan Stephens headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tucked

April Pearson

April Pearson headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tucked

Steve Oram

Steve Oram headshot

Date of Birth:

25 August 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tucked

Lucy-Jane Quinlan

Lucy-Jane Quinlan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tucked

Ruben Crow

Ruben Crow headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tucked

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:58 26th March 2019