* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Winterlong

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
?
new Winterlong poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Winterlong is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

David Jackson

Written by:

David Jackson

Produced by:

Flossie Catling

Starring:

Francis Magee, Carole Weyers, Doon Mackichan, Robin Weaver, Ian Puleston-Davies and Harper Jackson

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When his estranged teenage son is left unexpectedly on the doorstep of his caravan, Francis, a lawless, feral man who lives on the margins of society, is forced into an impossible relationship with the boy. As they wander the Sussex hinterlands trying to figure out how to make it work between them, disaster looms when Julian breaks a promise and they fall under the spotlight of the police. But will salvation come in the form of an alluring friend.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Winterlong is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Winterlong.

Winterlong Cast

Francis Magee

Francis Magee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winterlong

Carole Weyers

Carole Weyers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winterlong

Doon Mackichan

Doon Mackichan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winterlong

Robin Weaver

Robin Weaver headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winterlong

Ian Puleston-Davies

Ian Puleston-Davies headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winterlong

Harper Jackson

Harper Jackson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winterlong

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:58 26th March 2019