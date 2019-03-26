Victor, an unemployed film director, his wife just died and left him a 9-year-old son. The difficulties depressed him so much and he became a drunk. The alcoholism was the only way to allow him to escape into the LaLaLand, the drunken illusions had become so real that he evolved into a great dreamer, telling wonderful stories to his son. His drunkenness also made him a would-be director who thought he himself actually directed those fantastic stories he told his son.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Up Among the Stars
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Up Among the Stars
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Up Among the Stars
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Up Among the Stars
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Up Among the Stars
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Up Among the Stars