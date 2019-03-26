* × Change Settings

Up Among the Stars En las estrellas

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 31st March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Zoe Berriatúa

Written by:

Zoe Berriatúa

Produced by:

Carolina Bang, Zoe Berriatúa, Álex de la Iglesia and Kiko Martínez

Starring:

Luis Callejo, Jorge Andreu, Macarena Gómez, Magüi Mira, Álvaro Roig and María Morales

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Victor, an unemployed film director, his wife just died and left him a 9-year-old son. The difficulties depressed him so much and he became a drunk. The alcoholism was the only way to allow him to escape into the LaLaLand, the drunken illusions had become so real that he evolved into a great dreamer, telling wonderful stories to his son. His drunkenness also made him a would-be director who thought he himself actually directed those fantastic stories he told his son.

Reviews

Up Among the Stars Cast

