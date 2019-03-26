* × Change Settings

Toxification

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 31st March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
Toxification
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Rehmat Rayatt and Leva Kwestany

Produced by:

Nahiyan Al-Muhaymeen, Rehmat Rayatt and Liz Settimba

Starring:

Darshan Singh Rudel, Paramjit Kaur, Gurmeet Kaur, Bhatia Dr. JPS, Ranbir Singh and Manpreet Kaur

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

1 hour 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

India's prosperous Green Revolution was led by Punjab, a state in northern India famous for its lush rice fields and wet, fertile soil. But as farmers are conned into buying more and more pesticides, herbicides and fertilisers that they don't need, which demand often ten times more water, the water table is sinking at an alarming rate. Punjab's water has been poisoned by the chemicals, and the farmers poison their bodies with opium, helping them to work longer and harder. Loans from a middleman are taken out, with extortionate interest rates that are impossible to pay back. As a result, hundreds of Punjabi families are left without a father, husband or son as more and more farmers cave in under the pressure and drink their own chemicals to end their lives.

Toxification Cast

