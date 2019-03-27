* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Into the Mirror

Crystal Palace International Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 28th March 2019
new Into the Mirror poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Lois Stevenson

Written by:

Jamie Bacon and Charles Streeter

Produced by:

Jamie Bacon, Neylin Mutlu and Charles Streeter

Starring:

Jamie Bacon, Charles Streeter, John Sackville, Beatrice May, Sophia La Porta and Jack Helsby

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Daniel is a young man struggling with an inner identity that is desperate to be realised. After leaving his father to move to London, his subconscious desires begin to take control. Led by his new co-worker and upon finding London's Drag hotspot 'Lost & Found' nightclub, Daniel realises his life will never have to be the same again.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Into the Mirror.

Into the Mirror Cast

Jamie Bacon

Jamie Bacon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Into the Mirror

Charles Streeter

Charles Streeter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Into the Mirror

John Sackville

John Sackville headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Into the Mirror

Beatrice May

Beatrice May headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Into the Mirror

Sophia La Porta

Sophia La Porta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Into the Mirror

Jack Helsby

Jack Helsby headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Into the Mirror

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:34 27th March 2019