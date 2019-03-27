* × Change Settings

Man Made

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 28th March 2019
Directed by:

T Cooper

Written by:

T Cooper and Allison Glock-Cooper

Produced by:

T Cooper, Charlene Fisk, Allison Glock-Cooper and Lauren Griswold

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This documentary explores the world of transgender bodybuilding, tracking the path of four hopefuls as they prepare for the Trans FitCon competition in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Last update was at 22:34 27th March 2019