Airaa

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
?
new Airaa poster
Contains strong supernatural threat and bloody images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 6 cinemas on Friday 29th March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th April 2019.

Directed by:

Sarjun

Written by:

Priyanka Ravindran

Produced by:

Kotapadi J. Rajesh

Starring:

Nayanthara, Kalaiyarasan, Yogi Babu, Maathevan, Gabrella Sellus and Krishna Abhishek

Genre:

Horror

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 21 minutes (approx.)
Airaa Cast

Nayanthara

Nayanthara headshot

Date of Birth:

18 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Airaa

Kalaiyarasan

Kalaiyarasan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Airaa

Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Airaa

Maathevan

Maathevan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Airaa

Gabrella Sellus

Gabrella Sellus headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Airaa

Krishna Abhishek

Krishna Abhishek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Airaa

