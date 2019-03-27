* × Change Settings

Oil in the Blood

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 28th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
new Oil in the Blood poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Gareth Maxwell Roberts

Produced by:

Lucy Selwood

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

'Oil in the Blood' is a documentary feature film on the contemporary custom motorcycle culture. It's not a film about motorcycles, it's a film about motorcycle people. The philosophy of individualism is embedded in motorcycling. The desire to be different, unique, is at the root of the motorcyclist's imagination. Modifying, customising, changing bikes is at the very heart of the biker. The new wave custom scene as it is today, is a thriving subculture sitting on the edge of the mainstream motorcycle world, where individuals and groups of friends are busily chopping and building bikes in their sheds and kitchens; where single- proprietor micro- businesses are creating bespoke motorcycles for fuel hungry customers. Old forgotten motorcycles and models are being brought back to life - unfashionable, ugly ducklings turned into often preening peacocks. Old skills that were once disappearing are being learnt and mastered by a new generation, where the pride comes from graft and not purchasing.

