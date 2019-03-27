* × Change Settings

Román

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Friday 29th March 2019
Directed by:

Majo Staffolani de Amoriza

Written by:

Majo Staffolani de Amoriza

Produced by:

Alan Hernán Ramírez, Majo Staffolani de Amoriza and Joaquín Villafañe

Starring:

Carlo Argento, Gastón Cocchiarale, Lara Crespo, Gabriela Izcovich and Mauro Lani

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 1 minute (approx.)

Reviews

Román Cast

Carlo Argento

Carlo Argento headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Román

Gastón Cocchiarale

Gastón Cocchiarale headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Román

Lara Crespo

Lara Crespo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Román

Gabriela Izcovich

Gabriela Izcovich headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Román

Mauro Lani

Mauro Lani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Román

