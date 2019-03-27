* × Change Settings

The Foundation of Criminal Excellence Kriminalas ekselences fonds

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
?
new The Foundation of Criminal Excellence poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Oskars Rupenheits

Written by:

Oskars Rupenheits

Produced by:

Antra Cilinska, Juris Pilens, Ugis Riekstins and Oskars Rupenheits

Starring:

Lauris Klavins, Andris Daugavins, Maris Micerevskis, Armands Brakmanis, Juris Riekstins and Jana Rubina

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Crime

Language:

Latvian

Runtime:

2 hours 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Con artists, a gun and a stolen mutt - this crime comedy follows Imants Veide who is writing a script about con artists and their schemes. Together with his friend Harijs Kuharjonoks he's trying them out for real for greater authenticity, but gets too entangled in real criminal schemes. More and more colorful characters appear on the horizon, but Imant's main adversary on the road to criminal excellency is his Neighbour, a true iron lady with balls bigger than all those involved combined.

Reviews

The Foundation of Criminal Excellence Cast

Lauris Klavins

Lauris Klavins headshot

Andris Daugavins

Andris Daugavins headshot

Maris Micerevskis

Maris Micerevskis headshot

Armands Brakmanis

Armands Brakmanis headshot

Juris Riekstins

Juris Riekstins headshot

Jana Rubina

Jana Rubina headshot

Last update was at 22:34 27th March 2019