The Ground Beneath My Feet Der Boden unter den Füßen

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Friday 29th March 2019
Directed by:

Marie Kreutzer

Written by:

Marie Kreutzer

Produced by:

Alexander Glehr and Franz Novotny

Starring:

Valerie Pachner, Pia Hierzegger, Mavie Hörbiger, Michelle Barthel, Marc Benjamin and Dominic Marcus Singer

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Not yet 30, Lola controls her personal life with the same ruthless efficiency she uses to optimize profits in her job as a high-powered business consultant. No one knows about her older sister Conny or her family's history of mental illness. But when a tragic event forces Conny back into Lola's life and her secrets begin to unravel, Lola's grip on reality seems to slips away.

Reviews

