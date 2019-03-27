Movie Synopsis:

In search of a better life, provincial Artyom arrives in Moscow. The newly-minted "Muscovite" gets a job: now he is a "sober driver" - a man who delivers to the homes of those whose evening was a success. The first order and the first misunderstanding: Artem wakes up in a chic hotel room with a certain Kristina - a hunter for rich men. Not remembering the events of last night, the girl takes Artem for a millionaire. And he does not hurry to disappoint her. Of course, being a millionaire is pleasant, but it's just troublesome - it's difficult to pretend to be the master of life, but even harder - to give up the feeling that was born.