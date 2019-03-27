* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sober Driver Trezviy Voditel

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
?
new Sober Driver poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete
[More Details...]

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Sober Driver is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Rezo Gigineishvili

Starring:

Victor Khoriniak and Andrei Burkovsky

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

In search of a better life, provincial Artyom arrives in Moscow. The newly-minted "Muscovite" gets a job: now he is a "sober driver" - a man who delivers to the homes of those whose evening was a success. The first order and the first misunderstanding: Artem wakes up in a chic hotel room with a certain Kristina - a hunter for rich men. Not remembering the events of last night, the girl takes Artem for a millionaire. And he does not hurry to disappoint her. Of course, being a millionaire is pleasant, but it's just troublesome - it's difficult to pretend to be the master of life, but even harder - to give up the feeling that was born.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Sober Driver is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sober Driver.

Sober Driver Cast

Victor Khoriniak

Victor Khoriniak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sober Driver

Andrei Burkovsky

Andrei Burkovsky headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sober Driver

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:34 27th March 2019