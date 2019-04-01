* × Change Settings

Retablo

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 3rd April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 6th April 2019.

Directed by:

Alvaro Delgado Aparicio

Written by:

Alvaro Delgado Aparicio and Héctor Gálvez

Produced by:

Enid Campos, Alvaro Delgado Aparicio, Dag Hoel, Kathleen McInnis and Tobias Poppe

Starring:

Magaly Solier, Amiel Cayo, Junior Bejar, Mauro Chuchon, Ubaldo Huamán and Hermelinda Luján

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Quechua

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Segundo Paucar, a 14 year old boy wants to become a master story-box maker just like his father to carry on with the family legacy. On his way to a community celebration in the Andes, Segundo accidentally observes his father in a situation that shatters his whole world. Trapped in a chauvinistic environment, Segundo will try to deal in silence with all that is happening to him.

Reviews

