Victor's History

UK Asian Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 4th April 2019
new Victor's History poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Nicolas Chevaillier

Written by:

Nicolas Chevaillier

Produced by:

Nicolas Chevaillier, Kev Clinsc and Shoaib Lokhandwala

Starring:

Kev Clinsc, Nicolas Chevaillier, Shoaib Lokhandwala, Agnès Boisseau-Heller and Neha Logani

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Vic hires Dorian and Zuhair-a bullheaded documentary filmmaker; and a mild-mannered cameraman-to immortalize his personal hero and role model, his late father. Vic and Dorian fundamentally disagree about the integrity of their subject's character and Zuhair is caught in the cross fire. As the three travel across France, they peel off the shiny veneer of Vic's family legacy, exposing tangled cobwebs of secrets. Trapped between his past, present, and future, Vic struggles to keep control as everything he thought he knew, is flipped upside-down. Shot documentary-style with natural light and no crew, Victor's History digs deep and unabashedly asks the question: How far would you go to keep your family's legacy intact.

Reviews

Victor's History Cast

Kev Clinsc

Kev Clinsc headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victor's History

Nicolas Chevaillier

Nicolas Chevaillier headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victor's History

Shoaib Lokhandwala

Shoaib Lokhandwala headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victor's History

Agnès Boisseau-Heller

Agnès Boisseau-Heller headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victor's History

Neha Logani

Neha Logani headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victor's History

