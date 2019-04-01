Movie Synopsis:

Vic hires Dorian and Zuhair-a bullheaded documentary filmmaker; and a mild-mannered cameraman-to immortalize his personal hero and role model, his late father. Vic and Dorian fundamentally disagree about the integrity of their subject's character and Zuhair is caught in the cross fire. As the three travel across France, they peel off the shiny veneer of Vic's family legacy, exposing tangled cobwebs of secrets. Trapped between his past, present, and future, Vic struggles to keep control as everything he thought he knew, is flipped upside-down. Shot documentary-style with natural light and no crew, Victor's History digs deep and unabashedly asks the question: How far would you go to keep your family's legacy intact.