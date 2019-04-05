Movie Synopsis:

Michael lives and travels in a horsedrawn wagon. As the film begins, we find him preparing to cross the channel into France following a whim to swim his horse in the Mediterranean, then turning back six months later to buy a pair of boots at a horse fair in the Cotswolds. As Michael himself says, he spends his entire life travelling, without ever leaving home.



Filmmaker Ian Nesbitt spends a calendar year visiting him periodically on his version of pilgrimage. The result is a sparing road movie tracing Michael's transient and timeless existence on the peripheries of modern life.



Acts of Quiet Resistance is a documentary steeped in the slow cinema tradition. Five years in the making, it continues a thread in Ian's work of collaboratively made films, blurring the line between subject and filmmaker.