Their Lucky Stars is a charming summer-holiday-vibe story of love that appears in unexpected circumstances. The peaceful and organized life of Robert, a symphony orchestra musician and single dad to a ten-year-old boy, Filip, takes a sudden turn when Marta, a charming and energetic popular fitness star runs into it. Two dissimilar characters, two different takes on love and life. Her world in a nutshell: big city, exotic travels, and sports. Marta has her own TV-show and writes culinary books, and her face appears on the covers of the most popular magazines. Robert is a walking denial of the 'sporty way of life'. His world is a safe haven comprised of parental duties, basketfuls of laundry, his son's maths tests - all of it is working well until Martha walks into his life. A go-getting celebrity and a man intimidated by her charm. Why did fate bring them together? Will they be able to find their happiness with each other?
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Their Lucky Stars
21 March 1972
Unknown
5' 11¾" (1.82 m)
Their Lucky Stars
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Their Lucky Stars
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Their Lucky Stars
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Their Lucky Stars
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Their Lucky Stars