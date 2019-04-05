* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Their Lucky Stars Cale szczescie

4.9 / 21 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new Their Lucky Stars poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 20 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 8th April 2019.

Directed by:

Tomasz Konecki

Written by:

Marcin Baczynski and Mariusz Kuczewski

Produced by:

Tomasz Blachnicki and Anna Wasniewska-Gill

Starring:

Roma Gasiorowska, Piotr Adamczyk, Maksymilian Balcerowski, Joanna Liszowska, Tomasz Sapryk and Marieta Zukowska

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Their Lucky Stars is a charming summer-holiday-vibe story of love that appears in unexpected circumstances. The peaceful and organized life of Robert, a symphony orchestra musician and single dad to a ten-year-old boy, Filip, takes a sudden turn when Marta, a charming and energetic popular fitness star runs into it. Two dissimilar characters, two different takes on love and life. Her world in a nutshell: big city, exotic travels, and sports. Marta has her own TV-show and writes culinary books, and her face appears on the covers of the most popular magazines. Robert is a walking denial of the 'sporty way of life'. His world is a safe haven comprised of parental duties, basketfuls of laundry, his son's maths tests - all of it is working well until Martha walks into his life. A go-getting celebrity and a man intimidated by her charm. Why did fate bring them together? Will they be able to find their happiness with each other?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Their Lucky Stars is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Their Lucky Stars.

Their Lucky Stars Cast

Roma Gasiorowska

Roma Gasiorowska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Their Lucky Stars

Piotr Adamczyk

Piotr Adamczyk headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Their Lucky Stars

Maksymilian Balcerowski

Maksymilian Balcerowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Their Lucky Stars

Joanna Liszowska

Joanna Liszowska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Their Lucky Stars

Tomasz Sapryk

Tomasz Sapryk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Their Lucky Stars

Marieta Zukowska

Marieta Zukowska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Their Lucky Stars

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:16 5th April 2019