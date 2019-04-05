Movie Synopsis:

Their Lucky Stars is a charming summer-holiday-vibe story of love that appears in unexpected circumstances. The peaceful and organized life of Robert, a symphony orchestra musician and single dad to a ten-year-old boy, Filip, takes a sudden turn when Marta, a charming and energetic popular fitness star runs into it. Two dissimilar characters, two different takes on love and life. Her world in a nutshell: big city, exotic travels, and sports. Marta has her own TV-show and writes culinary books, and her face appears on the covers of the most popular magazines. Robert is a walking denial of the 'sporty way of life'. His world is a safe haven comprised of parental duties, basketfuls of laundry, his son's maths tests - all of it is working well until Martha walks into his life. A go-getting celebrity and a man intimidated by her charm. Why did fate bring them together? Will they be able to find their happiness with each other?