* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

I.M.A Gujju

8.5 / 8 votes

UK Asian Film Festival Release Date

Friday 5th April 2019
new I.M.A Gujju poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Pancholi Sunny

Produced by:

Ronak Bathani, Vimal Bhalodiya, Vikram Gojiya, Viral Jain and Nitin Kothari

Starring:

Rishikesh Ingle, Mayur Jani, Manoj Joshi, Diana Rawal, Rohit Roy and Pratap Sachdev

Genre:

Action

Language:

Gujarati

Runtime:

2 hours 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jay, a wealthy Gujarati businessman's only son, is expected to take over the family business but secretly aspires to join the Indian Army.

When a series of bomb blasts rock Ahmedabad, Jay is propelled into a time limited situation to save lives from a terrorist attack. To succeed in his mission, he has to accept help from an ex-army colonel who had him expelled from college.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on I.M.A Gujju.

I.M.A Gujju Cast

Rishikesh Ingle

Rishikesh Ingle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I.M.A Gujju

Mayur Jani

Mayur Jani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I.M.A Gujju

Manoj Joshi

Manoj Joshi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I.M.A GujjuPM Narendra Modi

Diana Rawal

Diana Rawal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I.M.A Gujju

Rohit Roy

Rohit Roy headshot

Date of Birth:

1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I.M.A Gujju

Pratap Sachdev

Pratap Sachdev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I.M.A Gujju

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:16 5th April 2019