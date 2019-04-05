* × Change Settings

Soundtrack to Sixteen

Unrated

London Independent Film Festival Release Date

Friday 5th April 2019
new Soundtrack to Sixteen poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Hillary Shakespeare

Written by:

Anna-Elizabeth Shakespeare and Hillary Shakespeare

Produced by:

Ben Jacques, Anna-Elizabeth Shakespeare and Hillary Shakespeare

Starring:

Scarlett Marshall, James Calloway, Jamal Hadjkura, Jack Boal, Sean Micallef and Emily Jayne

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Maisy is obsessed with a guy who will never get with her. She is self- conscious and constantly overanalysing. But she's sixteen and can't help it. Ben - another awkward teen from a nearby school - is happy being a nerd and thinking he's better than everyone else until his grades start plummeting and he can't work out why. When they meet on the night bus - Maisy still in pyjamas from a humiliating sleepover, Ben killing time riding around the route after getting sent home for shouting in assembly - Maisy finally has someone she can open up to. After trying to switch friendship groups she has ended up with no friends at all and she's mortified that she still hasn't had her first kiss. The two fall into a tumultuous friendship but as exams loom and they must fight their anxieties, they find support in each other while they try and work out if there's more to the relationship than friendship.

Reviews

Soundtrack to Sixteen Cast

Scarlett Marshall

Scarlett Marshall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Soundtrack to Sixteen

James Calloway

James Calloway headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Soundtrack to Sixteen

Jamal Hadjkura

Jamal Hadjkura headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Soundtrack to Sixteen

Jack Boal

Jack Boal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Soundtrack to Sixteen

Sean Micallef

Sean Micallef headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Soundtrack to Sixteen

Emily Jayne

Emily Jayne headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Soundtrack to Sixteen

