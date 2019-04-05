Soundtrack to Sixteen

Movie Synopsis:

Maisy is obsessed with a guy who will never get with her. She is self- conscious and constantly overanalysing. But she's sixteen and can't help it. Ben - another awkward teen from a nearby school - is happy being a nerd and thinking he's better than everyone else until his grades start plummeting and he can't work out why. When they meet on the night bus - Maisy still in pyjamas from a humiliating sleepover, Ben killing time riding around the route after getting sent home for shouting in assembly - Maisy finally has someone she can open up to. After trying to switch friendship groups she has ended up with no friends at all and she's mortified that she still hasn't had her first kiss. The two fall into a tumultuous friendship but as exams loom and they must fight their anxieties, they find support in each other while they try and work out if there's more to the relationship than friendship.