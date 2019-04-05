* × Change Settings

The Limit Of

6.2 / 108 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 3 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 11th April 2019.

Directed by:

Alan Mulligan

Written by:

Alan Mulligan

Produced by:

Taine King, Alan Mulligan, Anthony Mulligan and Tim Palmer

Starring:

Laurence O'Fuarain, Joanne Brennan, Des Carney, Sarah Carroll, Hilary Cotter and Gail Fitzpatrick

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

James Allen is a successful, controlling, thirty-something banker living alone and working in Dublin city at the tail-end of the recession. When a family tragedy occurs at the hands of his employer he decides to take action which forces him to face a terrible childhood secret. Meanwhile, his mysterious co-worker Alison has her own agenda, which puts her on a collision course with James, triggering a dark spiral of deceit, revenge, and murder.

Reviews

The Limit Of Cast

