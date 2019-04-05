* × Change Settings

Uriyadi 2

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new Uriyadi 2 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 7th April 2019.

Directed by:

Vijay Kumar

Written by:

Vijay Kumar

Produced by:

Vijay Kumar and Suriya

Starring:

Abbas, Vijay Kumar, Sudhakar, Shankar Thas and Vismaya

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Uriyadi 2 Cast

Abbas

Abbas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uriyadi 2

Vijay Kumar

Vijay Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uriyadi 2

Sudhakar

Sudhakar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uriyadi 2

Shankar Thas

Shankar Thas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uriyadi 2

Vismaya

Vismaya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uriyadi 2

Last update was at 07:16 5th April 2019