Yaara Ve

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new Yaara Ve poster
Contains mild violence and injury detail. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 14 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 11th April 2019.

Directed by:

Rakesh Mehta

Written by:

Rupinder Inderjit

Produced by:

Nazar Abbas

Starring:

Gagan Kokri, Yuvraj Hans, Monica Gill, Yograj Singh, Hobby Dhaliwal and B.N. Sharma

Genre:

Family

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three best friends, Buta, Kishan and Neza, from a village near Lahore, are in their twenties and friends for life. There is immense bonding and selfless love amongst each other, which also includes their respective families who have all been living in a great harmony for ages.

Life takes a beautiful turn when Naseebo enters Buta's life during his sister's marriage. Kishan and Neza help Buta and Naseebo find true love, however tragedy soon strikes in the middle of the night during celebrations, when Partition is announced. Hindus and Sikhs of the Village, now in Pakistan, have no choice but to leave for Amritsar in India. YAARE VE is one such story of how the true friends will prove their friendship amidst the religious chaos and ensuing violence.

Last update was at 07:16 5th April 2019