Eerie

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 6th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
new Eerie poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Mikhail Red

Written by:

Mariah Reodica, Mikhail Red and Rae Red

Produced by:

Micah Tadena

Starring:

Bea Alonzo, Charo Santos-Concio, Jake Cuenca, Maxene Magalona, Mary Joy Apostol and Gabby Padilla

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Filipino

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The unexpected and gruesome death of a student threatens the existence of an old Catholic school for girls. Pat Consolacion, the school guidance counselor, involves herself with the students in the hopes of helping them cope, and at the same time uncover the mysteries of the student's death. Most students suspect of the strict and borderline abusive Mother Alice, who also threatened Pat's tenure in the school because of her continuous meddling with the case. But Pat's unusual talents lead her to knowing Eri, a former student who's been watching the whole school for years. Piece by piece, Pat uncovers the secret of the school and the monster that it nurtured for the past century.

Reviews

Eerie Cast

Bea Alonzo

Bea Alonzo headshot

Date of Birth:

17 October 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Charo Santos-Concio

Charo Santos-Concio headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jake Cuenca

Jake Cuenca headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Maxene Magalona

Maxene Magalona headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Mary Joy Apostol

Mary Joy Apostol headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Gabby Padilla

Gabby Padilla headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

