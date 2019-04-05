Movie Synopsis:

The unexpected and gruesome death of a student threatens the existence of an old Catholic school for girls. Pat Consolacion, the school guidance counselor, involves herself with the students in the hopes of helping them cope, and at the same time uncover the mysteries of the student's death. Most students suspect of the strict and borderline abusive Mother Alice, who also threatened Pat's tenure in the school because of her continuous meddling with the case. But Pat's unusual talents lead her to knowing Eri, a former student who's been watching the whole school for years. Piece by piece, Pat uncovers the secret of the school and the monster that it nurtured for the past century.