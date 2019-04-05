* × Change Settings

If the Dancer Dances

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 6th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
Directed by:

Maia Wechsler

Produced by:

Lise Friedman and Maia Wechsler

Starring:

Davalois Fearon, Gino Grenek, Meg Harper, Jaqlin Medlock, Rashaun Mitchell and Sandra Neels

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

If a dance is not danced, it vanishes. If the Dancer Dances follows a group of New York City's top modern dancers as they reconstruct an iconic and mysterious work by the legendary Merce Cunningham, revealing what it takes to keep a dance alive. Timed to coincide with Cunningham's centennial, the film confronts one of the most urgent issues facing the dance world today: how do we prevent the loss of masterworks to time.

If the Dancer Dances Cast

