Soyalism

DocHouse Release Date

Saturday 6th April 2019
new Soyalism poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At DocHouse. Show listing.

Directed by:

Stefano Liberti and Enrico Parenti

Written by:

Stefano Liberti and Enrico Parenti

Produced by:

Stefano Liberti and Enrico Parenti

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

How China and Western agribusiness are taking over the world's grain and meat industry, while putting small farmers out of business and plundering the environment.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:16 5th April 2019