The Faces We Lost

DocHouse Release Date

Sunday 7th April 2019
Directed by:

Piotr Cieplak

Produced by:

Piotr Cieplak

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Kinyarwanda

Runtime:

1 hour 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A documentary about how Rwandans use personal and family photographs to remember and commemorate the loved ones they lost in the 1994 genocide.

Reviews

