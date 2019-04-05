* × Change Settings

Pick of the Litter

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
Directed by:

Don Hardy and Dana Nachman

Written by:

Dana Nachman

Produced by:

Dana Nachman

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Pick of the Litter follows a litter of puppies from the moment they're born and begin their quest to become Guide Dogs for the Blind, the ultimate canine career. Cameras follow these pups through a two-year odyssey as they train to become dogs whose ultimate responsibility is to protect their blind partners from harm. Along the way, the dogs meet a community of dedicated individuals who train them to do amazing, life-changing things in the service of their human. The stakes are high and not every dog can make the cut. Only the best of the best. The pick of the litter.

