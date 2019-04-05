* × Change Settings

Your Face Ni de lian

East Asian Film Festival Ireland Release Date

Friday 12th April 2019
Directed by:

Ming-liang Tsai

Produced by:

Ming-liang Tsai

Starring:

Kang-sheng Lee and Ming-liang Tsai

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Min Nan

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Radically rethinking the tired talking-heads template, Tsai Ming-liang's latest digital experiment turns the human face into a subject of dramatic intrigue. Comprised of a series of portrait shots of mostly anonymous individuals (Tsai devotees will no doubt recognize his long-time muse, Lee Kang-sheng), the film shrewdly deemphasizes language while reducing context to a bare minimum. In their place, the beauty and imperfections of each face take center stage. Accompanied by Ryuichi Sakamoto's soundtrack of dynamically modulating drone frequencies, Tsai's subjects variously speak, stare, and, at one point, sleep as the camera quietly registers the weight of personal history and accumulated experience writ beautifully across every last pore and crevasse.

Reviews

